As Allies Shiv Sena & Congress Have First Open Fight; BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'qualities'

As BJP continues to strongly protest over Rahul Gandhi's, 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' remark, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday slammed the Congress leader and called all the Congress party 'anti-Hindu.'

While in conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday, the senior BJP leader said, "After Rahul tried to insult the memory of Veer Savarkar, by saying, 'I am not Rahul Savarkar'. Rahul Gandhi simply does not have the qualities to compare himself with the great son of India. The kind of appeasement politics that Rahul and his family have been pursuing, is quite similar to what Mohammad Ali Jinnah did during India's partition. Pakistan became an Islamic state due to Jinnah's adamant demand and secular India also did not become truly secular under Jawaharlal Nehru. Congress party in all regimes followed appeasement and vote bank politics and deprived people of India of true secularism."

G.V. L. Narasimha Rao's comments come immediately after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut issued a firm warning to Rahul Gandhi to not disrespect the ideologies of Savarkar. Raut wrote, 'We believe in Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'. He added, 'Hopefully, nothing more will be required to be said on this'. This is noticeably Sena's first public spat with its ally Congress after the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

आम्ही पंडित नेहरू,महात्मा गांधी यांना मानतो तुम्ही वीर सावरकरांचा अपमान करू नका.सुज्ञांस अधिक सांगणे न लगे.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

READ | MASSIVE: Shiv Sena snaps back at Congress, warns Rahul Gandhi against insulting Savarkar

'I am not Rahul Savarkar': Rahul Gandhi

While addressing the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in Delhi on December 14, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In his statement, he said he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar, and hence, wouldn't apologise for his 'Rape In India' remark - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

"I was told in the Parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

READ | Cornered Sena equates Nehru & Savarkar after Rahul Gandhi's "I'm not Rahul Savarkar" jibe

READ | Rahul Gandhi's 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' attack puts Uddhav in a fix; BJP waits & watches