As Amit Shah Arrives In J&K For 3-day Visit, PDP Demands Restoration Of Article 370

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for a three-day visit, PDP reiterated its demand for the restoration of Article 370. Speaking to Republic TV, PDP leader Varinder Singh Sonu contended that J&K had been treated badly in the last few years. To buttress his point, he highlighted the revocation of special status and the state being downgraded to a Union Territory.

PDP leader Varinder Singh Sonu said, "Amit Shah is the country's Home Minister. He can go anywhere he wants. Ill-treatment has been meted out to Jammu and Kashmir. Our special status was snatched away. Our state was divided into two states and converted into a UT. The party wants that Amit Shah should come and restore our lost status."

Amit Shah's J&K visit

After landing in Jammu, Amit Shah was received at the airport by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and other officials. Subsequently, he met various delegations, including those representing the Gujjar, Bakerwal, Pahari and Sikh communities. Today, the Union Home Minister will first visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at 9.30 am. This will be followed by a massive public rally in Rajouri at 11 am. In the evening, he shall inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Jammu. He is set to address a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday.

Abrogation of Article 370

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principal aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.