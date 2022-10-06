After Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at the possible timeline for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the opposition parties slammed the BJP-ruled central government saying that the saffron party cannot be trusted. Questioning the Centre's intention, the Opposition has also hit out at the BJP, calling it a "Jumlabaaz Party". The Opposition's remarks came after the Home Minister on Wednesday spoke on the elections in the Union Territory while addressing a rally in J&K's Baramullah.

Speaking to Republic TV, National Conference Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed said, "As far as polls are concerned, as per the decision of August 5, 2019, they (BJP) were saying that elections will be held. They made numerous promises. They can't be trusted. BJP is a 'Jumlabaaz Party'. They don't do what they say."

Amit Shah's mega reveal

Assuring people that elections will soon be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said, "I want to assure you that as soon the Election Commission finishes with the task of preparations of the revised voter list, with full transparency, elections will be held. On the basis of your mandate, the government will be run."

During his speech, he also stated, "Earlier only three families -- the Abdullahs, the Muftis, and the Gandhis -- used to be in power, but after delimitation, your own representatives will win the elections."

When will Assembly elections take place in J&K?

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018, after BJP withdrew its support to Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party-led coalition government. One of the reasons the party cited for withdrawing its support was the “deteriorating security situation” in the erstwhile state.

Despite repeated demands by political parties to conduct Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission on August 8 revised the date for publication of electoral rolls in the Union Territory to November 25. Earlier in May this year, a three-member Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir signed the final order for restructuring Assembly seats in the Union Territory.

In Jammu, the addition of six new seats was recommended by the commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash, taking the total number of seats up from 37 to 43. While the addition of one seat was recommended in Kashmir raising its total number of seats to 47.