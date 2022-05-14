As Amit Shah Visits Telangana, TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla Points Out 'sheer Hypocrisy'

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla on May 14 posted a series of questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad. She also questioned why the nation is witnessing "maximum communal riots under BJP" and price rise among others.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kavitha Kalvakuntla said that Amit Shah should tell the people of Telangana when the Union Government would "clear" the pending dues to the state. She claimed that the finance commission grants of over Rs 3,000 crore is pending. Backward region grant and GST compensation of Rs 1,350 crore and Rs 2,247 crore respectively is yet to be cleared, she added.

KCR's daughter also sought the Home Minister's response to "skyrocketing" inflation, "record-breaking" unemployment, "maximum" communal riots under BJP rule and fuel being "most expensive."

Shri Amit Shah Ji, what is your answer for the

❗️Skyrocketing inflation

❗️Record Breaking Unemployment in the country

❗️Maximum Communal riots under BJP : As per BJP Govt’s own data

❗️making India, One of the leading nation in selling most expensive fuel and #LPG 2/5 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 14, 2022

She also asked Union Minister Shah to tell people why the Centre failed to give Telangana a single IIT, IIM, IISER, IIIT, NID, Medical College or Navodaya Schools in the past eight years.

'Sheer hypocrisy'

"Amit Shah Ji, Isn't it the sheer hypocrisy of the Union Govt. to accord the National project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project & denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & #KaleshwaramProject of Telangana?" CM KCR's daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla asked.

KTR's open letter to Union Minister Amit Shah

TRS working president and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao also wrote an open letter to Amit Shah. He alleged that not a single promise made to the state has been fulfilled by Centre, and further accused the Union government of fulfilling every requirement of BJP-ruled states like Gujarat on a war footing.

HM @AmitShah Ji,



Since you’re visiting #Telangana today, request you to clarify on the discriminatory & vindictive attitude of Union Govt towards our state



Below is the question paper👇



The people of Telangana are looking forward to getting enlightened with your answers pic.twitter.com/ytNKwEyXot — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 14, 2022

The ruling TRS and BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words for several months as they gear up for next year's assembly elections in Telangana.

Amit Shah's public meeting has been arranged to mark the culmination of the second phase of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra'.

Image: Facebook/@Kalvakuntla Kavitha, PTI