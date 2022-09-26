As Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot Squabble Over CM Post, AAP Avers 'Kejriwal Is Alternative'

As the tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for the Rajasthan Chief Minister's post continued, AAP took a swipe at the Congress party over its woes. Commenting on the Rajasthan political crisis, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha opined, "Congress is finished. Kejriwal is the alternative". This statement assumes significance amid AAP's attempt to replace Congress as the main opposition party in states where BJP is the ruling party. For instance, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has mounted a high-voltage campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are due later this year.

कांग्रेस ख़त्म है…केजरीवाल विकल्प है — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 25, 2022

Congress president's election sparks Rajasthan crisis

While the Congress president election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19 if there is more than one candidate in the fray. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. However, multiple loyalists of Rahul Gandhi including Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge have publicly expressed a desire for him to return as the Congress president once more. Gandhi stepped down from the post in July 2019 after the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections and was replaced by his mother.

On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the senior Congress leader conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. In a sudden development a day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on Sunday. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, speculation was rife that a new CM will be elected.