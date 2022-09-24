As Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot Vie For Control Of Rajasthan, BJP Avers 'govt Is Unstable'

As the tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for the Chief Minister's post continued, BJP contended that the Rajasthan government is unstable. Speaking to the media on Friday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal opined that the constant bickering between Gehlot and Pilot had created confusion in the bureaucracy thereby adversely impacting the law and order situation in the state. He also chided Congress over the uncertainty over whether Gehlot will step down as the CM if he becomes the Congress president. Rajasthan- one of the two states ruled by Congress goes to the polls next year.

Arjun Ram Meghwal asserted, "I have been watching since the last 4 years, the Congress government in Rajasthan under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot is unstable. There was a constant feeling in Ashok Gehlot's mind that my government is unstable because of the challenge I am getting from Sachin Pilot. When there is instability, bureaucracy also understands that someone can else come. So, the law and order deteriorates. When law and order deteriorates, the atrocities on women and Dalits increase."

"Digvijaya Singh said that one person-one post formula will be applicable. This was decided by Congress in Udaipur. But here Ashok Gehlot says that I can handle three posts at a time. On the other hand, Sachin Pilot says that I am ready to accept any responsibility. These contradictory statements have fueled instability," the BJP leader added.

Fallout of Congress president election

While this election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19 if there is more than one candidate in the fray. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. However, multiple loyalists of Rahul Gandhi including Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge have publicly expressed a desire for him to return as the Congress president once more. Gandhi stepped down from the post in July 2019 after the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections.

A day earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the senior Congress leader conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. However, he made it clear that Sonia Gandhi will decide his future as the CM even if he wins the election. Amid growing buzz that he will replace Gehlot as the Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot met several MLAs in Jaipur.