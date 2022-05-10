As Assam Govt Completes 1 Year, Here Are Major Decisions Made By BJP's 2.0 Administration

The BJP government in Assam, helmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has completed one year in administration. In the last year, several key decisions have been taken by the NDA's 2.0 government, ranging from a solution-based approach to its decades-old border issue with Meghalaya, to a total ban on cow smuggling, and most importantly, the tackling of illegal migration in the porous border state, which has formed an important part of the Assam's political narrative.

Addressing a public rally to mark the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 10 discussed how the state is standing 'rock-solid' behind the Centre in fighting the remarkable decrease in illegal infiltration. Notably, the issue led to a prolonged agitation in the 1980s leading to the Assam Accord, and has since been taken up by the NDA which has promised to bring a National Register for Citizens to filter the illegal migrants.

As the Government completes one year in term, here is a look at the major decisions taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet.

Development has picked up pace. We are pulling out all stops to ensure that the wave of all-round growth sweeps across Assam. pic.twitter.com/v7iYtgcFQ6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2022

Major decisions taken by Himanta Cabinet:

Total Ban on Cow Smuggling. Assam Assembly passes a bill banning cow transportation.

Large scale operation against drug mafias. A huge amount of drugs seized.

Decrease of crime in the state.

Direct financial support to 19 lakh women through Arunodoi scheme. At present, every woman receives Rs. 1,000 per month, which will be enhanced to Rs. 1,250 per month.

Through Microfinance incentives and relief schemes, 8.72 lakh women supported by the state government in loan repay till now in category one. About Rs.1,600 Crore spent in the scheme till now.

Large-scale eviction against encroachment in government land and forest areas. Eviction done in Garukhuti (Sipajhar, Darrang), Lumding forest (Hojai), Sotea (Sonitpur), Bokajan (Karbi Anglong), and other places.

Peace agreement with various boro, Karbi, Dimasa militant groups.

Withdrawal of AFSPA from 23 districts and one subdivision of Assam after three decades.

Mission Basundhara: Applications received = 8,13,981; Applications disposed = 8,02,520.

Effort by Assam government for permanent solution of border dispute with neighbouring states. With Meghalaya, it is in an advanced stage. Discussion going on with Arunachal and Nagaland.

Crackdown on crime, drug & human trafficking in Assam

In another big success, the state of Assam has been working on tackling law and order issues at a grass-root level and has been successful in reducing the pendency of cases from 1,09,081 at the end of May, 2021 to 83,947 at the end of April, 2022. The average crime rate per lakh of population was 384 during last year and has now come down to 222 this year.

Since the present Government has taken over, Assam Police has registered 2,834 cases under NDPS Act, arrested more than 4,838 drug traffickers, and seized drugs worth more than 548.53 crores. A ‘Drugs Free Assam’ mobile app has also been launched to collect information about the use, sale, supply, and transportation of drugs from the citizens. Moreover, a total of 21 habitual drug traffickers have been detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act and the properties of the drug traffickers have been frozen under the provisions.

With a strong fist, the Assam Police has registered 141 cases of human trafficking, arrested more than 104 human traffickers and rescued around 250 persons. More than 1,100 cases of cattle smuggling, arrested 992 smugglers, rescued more than 9,454 cattle, and seized 417 vehicles.

Successive election victories

The party has also proven that there is little-to-no anti-incumbency in Assam after its second term. Riding on the wave of its clean victory in the 2021 assembly elections, the Assam BJP has also gone on to safely sweep all elections thereafter, including the by-election in five assembly seats in November 2021, one seat in March 2022 as well as the ex-CM and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unopposed election to the Upper House.

The CM Sarma administration has also proved its mettle in the 977 Ward-Municipal Election in March 2022, winning 742 wards single-handedly, and in April 2022, the Guwahati municipal elections with 52 out of 60 wards.

Image: PTI