As Assam, Meghalaya Sign Accord, CM Conrad Sangma Asserts 'public Opinion Considered'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma signed the boundary accord with his counterpart from Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, March 29. After the signing of the all-important historic accord, Meghalaya CM Sangma interacted with the media and informed that issues like insurgency were given primary importance while signing the accord. He said, "Political issues including insurgency and other issues related to North-East have been given due importance (while coming to an agreement with Assam over border dispute areas)."

The Meghalaya CM further added that the government also considered the opinions of the public and did not just rely on the historical maps. It is pertinent to mention that the state of Assam and Meghalaya had border disputes since Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1970.

CM Conrad Sangma said, "Earlier we only used to focus on historical facts and maps but this time even the opinion of the public has been taken into consideration. We asked the people in the area what they want and then on their feedback we went ahead with the talks."

Assam-Meghalaya border accord

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma provided details of the accord and averred that the current accord resolved disputes in 6 out of the 12 areas and further said that the remaining demarcation will be done after the survey by the Union government in presence of both state governments. He said, "Out of 12 areas of difference, we have come to an agreement with Assam on six areas. Further, a survey will be done by Survey of India with both states' involvement, and when that's done, actual demarcation will take place." According to the recommended suggestions, Assam would maintain 18.51 square kilometres and give the remaining 18.28 square kilometres to Meghalaya.

Earlier today, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - targeting the Congress - said that the issue could have been resolved 50 years when the Meghalaya was 'carved out' of Assam. He said, "The initiation of resolution of the 50 years old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been done today. This historic milestone could only be achieved because of the continuous effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. In the 1970s, Meghalaya was carved out from Assam, but in the State Reorganisation Bill, Congress could have resolved this. Both states kept fighting internally resulting in casualties. We're working on Peace, Heritage & Development (PHD) model for the Northeast's development."