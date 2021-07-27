As Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute Escalates, Rijiju Says 'Home Ministry Looking Into Issue'

Amid violent clashes between Assam and Mizoram police forces over border issues on Tuesday, Union Minister and MP Kiren Rijiju informed that the North East MPs Forum has appealed people of Assam and Mizoram, mainly people living in border areas to maintain peace and harmony.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Assam-Mizoram border dispute

While speaking to ANI about the violent clashes between the two states, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized maintaining peace in all the bordering areas. Furthermore, he also assured that the matter is being closely monitored by the Union Ministry.

North East MPs Forum has made an appeal to people of Mizoram & Assam, particularly people living in border areas to maintain peace&harmony. We must ensure complete peace all along border areas. Home Ministry is looking into it: Kiren Rijiju, Union Min & MP from Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Io2nANczeG — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Assam Government on border clashes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the media on the border clash issue. He said that the police will investigate the matter and also investigate the source from where the civilians got the arms. Sarma has asserted that the state will follow demarcation after satellite image study. In addition, he also informed that Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has requested talks on the issue.

He emphasized securing the state's territory and has also announced financial assistance to each of the families of the police personnel who were killed in the clash. On the other hand, the Assam government will be providing compensation of Rs 1,00,000 to the injured policemen and civilians.

The Assam government has declared a 3-day state mourning from Tuesday to condole the death of six police personnel in the border clash with Mizoram.

Earlier while speaking to Republic Media Network, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga expressed grief over the death of Assam police personnel in the clashes at the border. Explaining his state's version of events, he stated that the trouble ensued when over 200 Assam policemen along with the IGP and District Magistrate entered Mizoram.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Assam and Mizoram have a long history of tension regarding a land dispute on the border between Assam's Cachar and Mizoram's Kolasib district. Both the states have been blaming each other for encroachment. As a result of this, a sudden escalation of the border tensions led to a violent clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram killing six police personnel and injuring more than 50.

