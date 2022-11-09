As Azam Khan Awaits Disqualification Verdict, When Is Rampur Bypoll? Here's What SC Said

In a major relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to issue a gazette notification for declaring the election schedule of the Rampur Assembly seat (in UP) on or after November 11 depending upon the outcome of SP leader Azam Khan's application for a stay of conviction.

SP leader Azam Khan was convicted on October 27 for making inflammatory speech and sentenced to three years imprisonment, and was imposed a fine of Rs 6,000. The Representation of the People's Act states that any person sentenced to two years or more shall be disqualified “from the date of such conviction” and shall be disqualified for six years after serving time in prison. Khan was sentenced to nine years in prison, post which he was disqualified from membership in the UP legislative assembly.

Hate speech case against Azam Khan

Delivering the speech in 2019 at a rally in Rampur, Khan used the words 'criminals' for BJP leaders and also called on the people to take 'intequam' (revenge) against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He said the Muslims had suffered a lot during the BJP rule from 2014-2019 and thus made repeated requests to take 'revenge' against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

A case was filed against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making objectionable comments against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Anjaneya Kumar Singh. The case was registered under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.