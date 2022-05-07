As Bagga Arrest Saga Drags On, Cong MLA Says 'Mann Shouldn't Work For His Political Boss'

Amid the massive face-off between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Congress MLA Pratap Singh Bajwa has said that yesterday's incident was a 'major embarrassment to the Punjab Police'. He blamed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and stated that he should be held accountable.

Congress MLA Pratap Singh Bajwa told ANI, "It was a major embarrassment to the police. CM should be held accountable. Bhagwant Mann should not work for his political boss. What is the role of Punjab in Kejriwal's politics? Force should not go into such work. They think that they can suppress the voice of opposition.

"I want to tell DGP too, that your (police) force is professional. Don't ruin its image. It was politically motivated. We should be thankful that Kejriwal does not have Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," he added.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya met Bagga at his Delhi residence as he returned home in the wee hours of Saturday. The duo slammed the AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal for misusing Punjab Police and its power.

Tajinder Bagga granted bail

Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar.

The arrest came as a result of AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia's complaint, accusing Bagga of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After getting a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police while taking Bagga to Mohali were stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night on May 6, as a Magistrate court in Gurugram granted him bail. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries.