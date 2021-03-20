As Bengal Elections Draw Near; Here's List Of Important Political Events In State Today

As the political battle intensifies in West Bengal, the poll-bound state has now become a battleground for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). The top leaders from both parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, and many others have been holding several election campaigns and rallies in the state. Here is the list of major rallies/ events which will be taking place in Bengal on Saturday:

Bengal Elections: Political heat intensifies

PM Narendra Modi to address a rally in West Bengal

After holding, a massive election rally in Bengal's Purulia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address another public rally at Kharagpur at 11 am. Following his rallies in Bengal, the Prime Minister will address a public gathering in poll-bound Chabua in Assam at 3:15 pm.

CM Mamata Banerjee to hold 3 rallies in East Midnapore

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will conduct 3 rallies on Saturday (March 20). The Chief Minister despite her injury will be campaigning for the upcoming state Assembly elections. She will be at Haldia at 12:30 pm, Khejuri at 2 pm and Panksura at 3 pm.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to hold 2 rallies

The TMC leader and nephew of CM Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee, is all set to hold 3 public rallies in Bengal today. First, he will hold a roadshow in Daspur at 12:00 pm, Sabang at 1 pm and later in Debra at 2 pm.

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh to hold a roadshow

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh will also be participating in the party's election campaign on Saturday. Ghosh will hold a roadshow in Pataspur at 3 pm and after that, he will take part in a public meeting at Ramnagar at 5:30 pm

BJP's Bengal manifesto to be launched on March 21

In the latest development, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21. According to sources, the party's manifesto for the elections in the state is likely to focus on development and repositioning the state as an investment destination

Earlier on Thursday, the saffron party had released its list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eight phases of the elections. In its list, the party had named Tarun Saha as its candidate from Kashipur-Belgachia sear and Shikha Mitra, the wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra, as the candidate from Chowringhee constituency.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.