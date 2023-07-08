As Bengal Poll Violence Kills 20, Amit Shah's Office Seeks Details From BJP State Chief

As at least 20 people have lost their lives in various districts of West Bengal as voting for the panchayat elections is underway, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Office has sought details of violence from the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Speaking to Republic TV, Majumdar said, "Home Minister's office contacted me and sought details of the present situation and how many people died. We will send all details of the violence to HMO."

"This is not an election. It is a kind of circus which was organised by the State Election Commission. It is a joint venture of SEC and CM Mamata Banerjee. So many people died and were injured, this is the mockery of democracy."

He also alleged that rioters are being supported by Trinamool Congress. "Mamata Banerjee is supporting all these things," the BJP leader said.

'This violence has been planned...,' alleges BJP's Sukanta Majumdar

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is losing the support. Her party is not confident... Earlier they said there will be no violence, But after the campaigning, they understood that they have lost ground and planned violence. Mamata Banerjee is behind this," he alleged.

Those killed included workers of Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPI(M), Congress and a supporter of an independent candidate. Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were destroyed in some polling booths.

The polling is underway in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. The polls are likely to see a fierce tussle for control of local administrations between the ruling TMC and the BJP and will be a litmus test for both political parties ahead of next year's general elections.

Violence problem will be solved when Mamata becomes ex-CM: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the ruling TMC government of establishing a "Jungle Raj" in West Bengal. He also claimed that democracy has ended in the state.

"This is a jungle raj. The democracy has ended in West Bengal and people are in danger. It is a painful and exceptional incident that 35 people have died since the Panchayat polls were announced," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Central forces are not being used in the election process. "Who is State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha? He is the worker of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew... The (violence) problem will be solved when Mamata will become the ex-chief minister. The Calcutta High Court should intervene in the matter. "