As encroachments on storm water drains in Bengaluru are being seen as a key reason for the floods, Republic accessed a list of violators under the scanner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The BBMP has decided to carry out a demolition drive in 9 zones of the city- East, West, South, Koramangala Valley, Mahadevapura, Mahadevapura New, Bommanahalli, Bommanahalli New and other sections of Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar. One area that was severely impacted by floods was the Mahadevapura area which is home to many IT companies.

A letter sent by the Assistant Executive Engineer, Storm Water Drain to the Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone provided details about the list of firms and individuals who have encroached upon the storm water drain. This includes Bagamane Tech Park, R.B.D, Wipro, Eco-Space, Columbia Asia Hospital, New Horizon College and Adarsha retreat. The document uncovered by Republic TV also mentioned the encroachments of Congress leader Nalapad Ahmed Haris. Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali has affirmed that no encroachment will be spared.

Here is the list of encroachers:

Karnataka government defends demolition drive

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Revenue Minister Karnataka R Ashoka remarked, "Whether it is small, big, poor, rich or middle-class, we will not bother about anything. The people of Bengaluru suffered due to the flood. At least till the next rainy season, we have to clear all the demolition. It is a process by the corporation. We will not stop for another 5-10 days. It will be continued. That is the CM's decision."

"Both who gave the permission (for the illegal construction) and built the building are punishable. That's why in the Assembly, the discussion is going on regarding the flood in Bengaluru," he added. Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also made it clear that any structure obstructing the 'Rajakaluve'- the drainage system which has been in place in Bengaluru for many years shall be demolished. It is designed in a way that all lakes in the city are interconnected and if one lake overflows, the Rajakaluve will automatically distribute the excess water to other lakes.