As Bihar Welcomes Lalu, Tej Pratap Holds Dharna Over Humiliation By RJD's Jagdanand Singh

Ailing RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav received a rousing welcome in Patna on Sunday as he returned home almost six months after getting bail in a fodder scam case. However, amid much fanfare, Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap alleged humiliation at the hands of the RJD's state unit chief Jagadanand Singh and MLC Sunil Singh.

Despite differences, Tej Pratap joined his younger brother Tejashwi to receive their father at the airport. However, shortly after, Tej Pratap was seen furiously leaving mother Rabri Devi’s house and telling reporters that henceforth, he would have nothing to do with the RJD.

At the airport, Tej Pratap remained by his father's side but later accused Jagadanand Singh & Sunil Singh of preventing him from spending some time with his father. Calling them 'RSS agents,' Tej Pratap said he would ensure that Singh is removed from the party.

“On such a great occasion of happiness, everyone had to be united but I was humiliated. I requested Jagadanand Singh and Sunil to allow my father to have a word with us. But I was sent away from the gate. From now on, I have nothing to do with the party. I am, though, a devoted son and will continue to dote on my father,” he said.

Later that evening, Tej Pratap held a dharna along with supporters in protest against his humiliation. Speaking to Republic TV, the elder son of the former Bihar Chief Minister claimed that he was manhandled by RJD leaders including Jagadanand Singh, Sunil Singh, and Manoj Jha. The MLA stated that many supporters of Lalu Prasad Yadav were disappointed as they couldn't greet him.

Tej Pratap-Tejwashwi feud

Tej Pratap had been reportedly fuming since morning when posters that were put up at some places welcoming Lalu Yadav did not feature him, but instead had Tejashwi, Rabri Devi, and sister Misa, among others. The tension between Jagdanand and Tej Pratap Yadav has been brewing for quite some time. In August, during a meeting of the party's student wing, Tej Pratap had called the state RJD chief a 'Hitler'.

There have also been reports of a growing rift between Tej Pratap and his brother Tejashwi. Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav, while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad' had alleged that his father was being held captive in Delhi as Tejashwi is trying to replace Lalu Prasad Yadav as National President of RJD. However, Tejashwi declined Tej Pratap's claims, saying that captivity does not match Lalu Ji's personality.

It also needs to be seen if the RJD patriarch's return will put an end to the feud in the Yadav family.