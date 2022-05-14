The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday claimed that Biplab Deb's resignation as Chief Minister of Tripura is the result of infighting in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also alleged that there are two to three fronts formed in the BJP's state unit.

"The whole BJP should go in 2023, but what happened to Biplab Deb, as we have heard, is the clash between two or three groups of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The resignation is the result of in-house fighting of BJP," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

On Deb's resignation, TMC MP Santanu Sen recalled the "atrocities" on TMC in Tripura. He also asserted that the party will form government in the next Assembly elections.

"Biplab Deb has resigned or removed that is their party's internal affair. But with pain, grief and sorrow we do recall atrocities on Trinamool Congress...The people of Tripura have already made their minds in the recently held municipal elections. TMC got 24 per cent votes and we have established ourselves as the main opposition in the state. The TMC under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee is going to form government in the next Assembly elections," Sen told Republic.

Sushmita Dev said that the ground reality is that the people of the state are no longer with the BJP. On Deb's remark that he will be given a better role, the TMC MP said, "Anybody with political common sense knows nobody sacks a sitting CM to give him a better job. This is a cover-up and very, very poor one."

Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns; BJP legislature party meeting called

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, on Saturday, said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya. Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislature party in Tripura will meet later in the day to elect its new leader to succeed Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister, sources said.

Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde have been appointed as observers for the election of the legislature party leader, they said. The state will go into elections next year.