As BJP & Ally Sweep Assam By-polls, CM Himanta Assures 'govt Will Work On Development'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday lauded the party and its allies' performace in the state as they won all the five Assembly constituencies where by-polls were held.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP won three seats, while its ally United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) emerged victorious in two other constituencies. After sweeping the Assam by-polls, CM Himanta Biswas Sarma addressed the media and assured the people that his government will not rest after the win and will work towards development.

Furthermore, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a series of tweets stated that the landslide mandate given by the people will give the government and the party more energy.

Furthermore, Sarma outlined that BJP's landslide victory in the Assam by-polls indicates that people have faith in the development and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Sarma also expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and other party leaders.

আজি ঘোষিত ৫টা বিধানসভা সমষ্টিৰ উপ-নিৰ্বাচনত বিজেপি আৰু মিত্ৰদল ইউ পি পি এলক অভিলেখসংখ্যক ভোটেৰে জয়যুক্ত কৰি আমাৰ মিত্ৰজোঁটৰ প্ৰতি দেখুওৱা মৰম-বিশ্বাসৰ বাবে ৰাইজৰ ওচৰত শ্ৰদ্ধাৰে মূৰ দোঁৱাইছোঁ। এই অভূতপূৰ্ব জনাদেশে আৰু দুৰন্ত গতিৰে ৰাইজৰ সেৱা কৰাত আমাক অধিক শক্তি যোগাব। pic.twitter.com/sk0MGMeWCm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 2, 2021

Assam by-polls

BJP's Phani Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain retained their respective constituencies - Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra seats, which they had won in the assembly elections held earlier this year on tickets given by other parties. They had resigned their posts after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rupjyoti Kurmi won the Mariani assembly constituency for the sixth time, defeating Congress candidate Luhit Konwar by 40,104 votes while Talukdar won the Bhabanipur seat for the second time, beating Sailendra Das of Congress by 25,641 votes. Borgohain won in the Thowra constituency, winning by a margin of 30,561 votes over Raijor Dal's Dhaijya Konwar, who fought as an independent candidate.

The BJP's ally UPPL wrested the Gossaigaon constituency, with its candidate Jiron Basumatary defeating Congress nominee Jowel Tudu by a margin of 28,252 votes, while another party candidate Jolen Daimary beat his nearest rival, independent candidate Ganesh Kachary, by 57,059 votes in the Tamulpur seat.

The by-elections to these two constituencies were necessitated following the deaths of BPF and UPPL MLAs in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur respectively.

While the counting of the Assam by-polls was on, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the BJP was set to win in all five constituencies as they led in all the constituencies.

With these results, the BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam assembly increased to 62 and UPPL’s to 8. The other partner in the ruling coalition, Asom Gana Parishad, which had not fielded any candidate in this by-poll, has 9 MLAs. On the opposition bench, the Congress' strength is 27, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three, the CPI(M) has one and there is an Independent MLA as well.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: @himantabiswa/Twitter)