As BJP Assumes Big Lead In Assam, Jay Panda Tells Workers To Celebrate Humbly Amid COVID

Baijayant Jay Panda directed BJP karyakartas to be humble in their celebrations and maintain Assam's track record in handling the COVID-19 crisis.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Image- ANI

Image- ANI


As early trends begin to trickle in from Assam, BJP National Vice-President and party-in-charge for Assam Baijayant Jay Panda urged all party workers to refrain from celebrating in large crowds amid the COVID-19 crisis. With the saffron party-led NDA assuming a large lead and being projected to win 70+ seats in the 126-seat assembly, Panda directed BJP karyakartas to be humble in their celebrations and maintain Assam's track record in handling COVID-19.

The Election Commission trends show that NDA and UPA are leading in 40 and 11 seats respectively. On the other hand, as per initial trends from North East Live, the BJP-led alliance, UPA and Others are leading in 72, 31, and 3 seats respectively.

Assam Election Exit Polls 2021

The Republic-CNX exit poll on April 29 had given the BJP-led NDA alliance a sufficient majority in Assam projecting it to win anywhere between 74 to 84 seats out of the 126 seats that went to polls in three phases.

Party-wise projections :-

  • BJP : 60-66 seats
  • Congress : 26-28 seats 
  • AGP : 10-14 seats
  • AIUDF : 11-13 seats
  • BPF : 5-7 seats 
  • UPPL : 3-5 seats 
  • Others : 1-3.  

Alliance-wise projections:-

NDA: 

  • BJP: 60-66 seats
  • AGP: 10-14 seats
  • UPPL: 3-5 seats

UPA: 

Congress: 26-28 seats

  • AIUDF: 11-13 seats
  • BPF: 5-7 seats

Others: 1-3

Assam Assembly Election 2021

Assam went to polls in 3 phases this year starting March 27 and ending on April 6. In the 2021 polls, BJP contested 92 seats, allocated 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to the United People’s Party Liberal. In a setback for the party, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance which has formed a grand alliance- 'Mahajot' with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD, and JPP this year.

