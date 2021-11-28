As BJP Leads In Tripura Civic Polls; Amit Malviya Affirms 'more Humiliation Awaits Mamata'

In their first reaction towards early trends showing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead in the Tripura Civic polls, party leader Amit Malviya sent a message to Mamata Banerjee, 'Tripura is just the beginning'. The counting for 222 seats is currently underway and the BJP has been leading in at least 3 wards with win confirmed in ward number 35 and ward number 18. Trinamool Congress (TMC) had challenged the ruling BJP while the Mamata Banerjee-led party had earlier made claims that party workers were beaten up in Agartala during the elections.

'Violence and intimidation have its shelf life' says BJP's Amit Malviya:

Politics of violence and intimidation has its shelf life. More political humiliation awaits Mamata Banerjee, not just outside Bengal, but even in Bengal.



Tripura is just the beginning. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2021

Tripura Civil Polls: BJP leading in early trends

As per trends till afternoon, BJP had swept Ward number 35 and Ward number 18 with Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee & Abhishek Dutta registering their win from respective wards. Additionally, the saffron party was leading in 3 wards till 10 AM. The ruling BJP was also leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom, as per Tripura State Election Commission. The counting of votes for 222 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura polls is currently proceeding amidst heavy security.

TMC Vs BJP in Tripura

The elections here were fought mainly between three parties - the BJP, the TMC and CPI(M). Tripura municipal election 2021 full list of winners will be announced today. TMC officials earlier made claims that party workers were beaten up in Agartala during the elections. Meanwhile, CPIM state secretary Jiten Chaudhary on Thursday also alleged that the ruling party members were intimidating voters in various districts. He added that they were also obstructing party workers from functioning freely near the polling booths. However, the BJP refuted all allegations and its spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the voting has begun on ‘celebratory spirit’.

Tripura municipal elections

The elections were originally held for a total of 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (51 wards), 13 municipal councils and six Nagar panchayats in the state. BJP fielded candidates in all seats and already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies. The vote counting is being held for the remaining 222 seats. As many as 785 contestants are in the fray after 36 candidates withdrew their nominations.

