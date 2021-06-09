As BJP Netas Welcome Jitin Prasada To Party Fold, Assam CM Sarma Slams Congress 'Titanic'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders on Wednesday welcomed former Congress leader Jitin Prasada after he joined BJP. The BJP leaders assured that Prasada's induction and presence in the party will help BJP strengthen in Uttar Pradesh. The 48-year-old former Union Minister, senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh's switch to BJP just comes as the party focuses on the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

BJP leaders welcome Jitin Prasada

Taking to Twitter, Home Minster Amit Shah shared a picture with the former Congress leader which was taken before Prasada was heading to the BJP headquarters. "Welcome Jitin Prasad Ji into Bharatiya Janata Party. I am confident that his joining the party will further strengthen BJP's commitment to public service in Uttar Pradesh".

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the Former Congress leader and tweeted, "Welcome Jitin Prasada Ji on leaving Congress and joining the BJP's family of. The joining of Jitin Prasada in Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh".

कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा के वृहद परिवार में शामिल होने पर श्री जितिन प्रसाद जी का स्वागत है।



श्री जितिन प्रसाद जी के भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल होने से उत्तर प्रदेश में पार्टी को अवश्य मजबूती मिलेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 9, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed Jitin Prasada to the BJP Family and termed Congress as wrecked and rudderless ‘Titanic’ which continues to sink. He tweeted, "The wrecked and rudderless ‘Titanic’ continues to sink! Welcome, Jitin Prasada Ji to the BJP Family".

The wrecked and rudderless ‘Titanic’ continues to sink!



Welcome @JitinPrasada ji to the BJP Family. @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/SughKz98lt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 9, 2021

UP BJP Spokesperson Manish Shukla also welcomed Prasada and said his induction will benefit the oary in the state. He also took a jibe at Congress and stated that family politics and fake promises cannot run a party.

"BJP is a platform for all those who consider nation first and wish to work hard for people's welfare. Jitin Prasada's entry into the BJP will benefit the party in the state of UP. It is a message to Congress that a party cannot run on Family politics and fake promises", Shukla said.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined BJP months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. He joined the party at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Perceived to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Prasada had met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the switch. His decision to join BJP could prove to be a game-changer for the saffron party in UP with the polls due next year.

While speaking to the media after his induction, Prasada explained that he took this decision after a lot of deliberation considering the fact that three generations of his family had served with the Congress. "I felt that what is the relevance of staying in a party if you can't protect interests of your people or work for them. I felt I was unable to do that at Congress. I thank people in Congress who blessed me all these yrs but now I'll work as a dedicated BJP worker," said Prasada.

Delhi: Jitin Prasada meets BJP national president JP Nadda, after joining the party. The Congress leader joined BJP today in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. pic.twitter.com/0QsU6QNuoY — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)