As BJP Retains Tripura, PM Modi Takes A Swipe At CPIM Rule, Highlights History Of Violence

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Tripura for the second consecutive term following its win in the Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist) rule.

Addressing party workers and supporters at BJP headquarters in New Delhi just a few hours after his party’s good show in the northeastern state, PM Modi said that there was once a time when no discussions used to take place about elections in the region. The only thing that TV showed was violence, he said as a huge gathering of BJP leaders and workers cheered on and raised slogans hailing the party’s victory.

"There was a time when little to no discussions used to take place on elections in the northeast. Only violence during polls used to make news. Earlier, in Tripura people were not even allowed to put up the flags of political parties except one. If one tried to put a flag, then he used to get thrashed," PM Modi said.

He added, "In the election this time, we have seen a major difference. BJP has changed the politics of northeast. The northeast elections dominated today. Northeast is no longer far from Delhi and from our hearts. Today's poll results show people have faith in democracy."

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) lost power in 2018 after controlling the northeastern state for 2o years by winning only 16 seats. This time they contested in 47 seats and won 11, with a vote share of 24.62 per cent. Other Left parties - Forward Bloc, CPI and RSP - failed to open their account.

The BJP, on the other hand, won 32 seats in Tripura Assembly elections 2023. The party also secured 38.97 per cent of the total votes polled. Its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which was affected by factional fight, managed to emerge victorious in only one seat, while it had got eight five years back. Its vote share this time was 1.26 per cent.

Despite allying with the Congress, the CPI(M) failed to put up a strong fight with the two parties together bagging just 14 seats.