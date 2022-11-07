As BJP Wins 4 Out Of 7 Bypolls, Khushbu Sundar Unsparing On Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo'

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar said nothing can shake people’s faith in PM Narendra Modi's vision for the nation, a day after BJP's victory in the recent bypolls.

While reacting to the party winning 4 seats in the recently announced bypoll results, she also took a dig at the Congress party. She stated the party lost its deposit in Telangana's Munugode bypoll even though Rahul Gandhi campaigned in the state as a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a big boost in the run-up to the crucial Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls, the saffron party registered a win in 4 out of seven bypoll recently.

Khushbu Sundar praises PM Modi after bypoll win

Taking a dig at the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “Anyone has anything to say? BJP has won 4 out of 6 in the concluded assembly by-elections. Whatever happened to the bharat jodo yatra of Mr @RahulGandhi ? One thing is clear, nothing can shake people’s faith in PM @narendramodi ji’s vision for the nation & its growth. #ModiZindabad.”

She further attacked Rahul Gandhi and stated Congress lost its deposit in the Munugode bypoll in Telangana despite Rahul Gandhi’s campaigning in the state during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Let's not forget #Congress lost its deposit in #MunugodeBypoll despite @RahulGandhi there in the State with his Bharat jodo yatra. This reaffirms people's choice for 2024.. it is and will be @BJP4India all the way. #ModiMakingIndiaStrong,” she tweeted.

November 6 bypoll results

On November 6, Sunday, BJP won in four out of seven assembly constituencies in six states. The saffron party retained the three seats while the TRS and RJD won one each.

Munugode (Telangana): TRS' KP Reddy

Gopalganj (Bihar): BJP's Kusum Devi

Mokama (Bihar): RJD's Neelam Devi

Adampur (Haryana): BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi

Andheri East (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rutuja Latke

Dhamnagar (Odisha): BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj

Gola Gokrannath (Uttar Pradesh): BJP's Aman Giri

IMAGE: ANI