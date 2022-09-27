In a key development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, MNS chief Raj Thackeray called for a meeting of party leaders at the MIG Club in Mumbai at around 11 am on Tuesday. As per sources, the discussion will primarily centre around the MNS' plan for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai. Sources revealed that MNS is hopeful of increasing its share of votes of the Marathi-speaking electorate after the split in Shiv Sena. Thackeray's recent meetings with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule fueled rumours of a tacit tie-up with NDA.

High-stakes battle for BMC

BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. Shiv Sena has been a formidable force in the civic elections even when NCP-Congress was in power in the state. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture.

Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively. After hectic negotiations, BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017.

While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party. As the term of the elected corporators ended, Iqbal Chahal has been running the affairs of the Mumbai civic body as the Administrator. This election is seen as a litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray as 40 out of 55 MLAs are supporting the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde.