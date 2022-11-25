As Border Dispute With Maharashtra Escalates, Protestors Paint Karnataka Buses In Pune

As the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra continues to simmer, the Maratha Mahasangh on November 25 protested against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his statement on Karnataka Maharashtra border dispute in Pune.

As a mark of protest, they painted ‘Public protest’, ‘Jai Maharashtra’ on the buses in Pune, plying between the state and Karnataka.

Pune, Maharashtra | Maratha Mahasangh protest against Kartana CM Bommai over his statement on Karnataka Maharashtra border dispute, paint over Karnataka buses (24.11) pic.twitter.com/ogfZqJ08gg — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

‘Appropriate decision’ expected from Supreme Court

The issue flared up with a heated war of words between the two States when Karnataka CM Bommai stated some villages reeling under water crisis in Maharashtra’s Sangli district should merge with Karnataka, which faced a strong response by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who said no villages have sought a merger with Karnataka and there was no question of any kind of amalgamation.

The issue is before the Supreme court and an appropriate decision is expected from the apex body said Fadnavis on Thursday, "This issue is going on since the state was formed. Maharashtra has remained firm in its stance. There is a Constitution in this country. States have rights under the aegis of the Constitution. We have put forth our demand before the Supreme Court. We have submitted all proofs before the Supreme Court. We hope that the Supreme Court will take an appropriate decision in this regard. No one is bigger than the Supreme Court. The Karnataka CM is not bigger than the Supreme Court. Irrespective of whatever he claims, no village in Maharashtra will go. I am hopeful that we will retrieve our border areas."

Fadnavis’s statement ‘Provocative’

Earlier Karnataka CM Bommai had labelled Fadnavis’s remarks on the issue as ‘Provocative’ and said, “There is no question of giving up any space in the border districts of Karnataka. Our demand is that the Kannada-speaking areas of Maharashtra like Solapur and Akkalakote should join Karnataka.”

There was nothing provocative in the assertions, Fadnavis said and stated his demands were within the scope of the law, "I didn't make a provocative statement. I only talked about Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani and other villages on which we have staked a claim. We are fighting for this in the Supreme Court. It is our stance. I have put forth that stance. So, to call it provocative is extremely wrong. No one can call a demand within the confines of the law which has been put forth before the Supreme Court provocative," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Since the inception of Maharashtra in 1960, the state has been embroiled with Karnataka, in a dispute over the status of the Belgaum (also called Belagavi) district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state.