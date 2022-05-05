As BSF Detects Terrorist Tunnel In J&K, Ashwani Handa Doubts Security Agencies' Efficiency

Congress' Ashwani Handa raised doubts on the functioning of the government and the security forces over the detection of a Pakistani tunnel by BSF in the Samba district of J&K. Earlier on May 4, the BSF detected a Pakistani tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. It is just 900 metres away from the Pakistani post, Chaman Khurd.

Congress leader Ashwani Handa released a video and said,

"The detection of such a tunnel raises a big question on the alertness of the government regarding the country's security. This is not the only tunnel to be found. In the last 1.5 years, over 15 such tunnels have been unearthed. Given the amount of contraband and ammunitions trafficked by the Pakistani terrorists through such tunnels, it also raises doubts about the functioning of the security agencies."

Terror tunnel found in the Samba district

The Border Security Force found the tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, during a special checking exercise. It is at a distance of just 150 metres from the international border and 900 metres away from Pakistani post Chaman Khurd.

The security forces including the BSF and J&K police are stationed in the area and further investigation is underway. According to sources, the forces are trying to probe how deep the 1.5 feet wide tunnel is and how it could have been carved out by terrorists. The detection of the tunnel has now alerted the security forces. They have begun conducting massive search operations in Moga Langer and Shap Nallah area of Raj Bagh in Kathua district of Jammu.

The tunnel is believed to have been used by two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group to infiltrate India. The detection of the tunnel has come after two terrorists were killed by security forces in the Sunjwan area of Jammu, after they attacked a CISF bus in which a sub-inspector was martyred. The officials are trying to decipher how the terrorists used the tunnel to enter India without being noticed.

IMAGE: ANI / REPUBLICWORLD