In a massive development, the Union government on May 21 reduced the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Twitter, announced that the decision had been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man.

Reacting to the big move of reducing fuel prices, Congress leader Rashid Alvi told Republic TV, "It is a good move and the entire country was waiting for it. However, this comes only ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. They should have done it earlier. I don't want to calculate how many people will benefit from it. I just want to know why this decision came so late? The Government of India is earning more than Rs 4 lakh crore per year out of crude oil. Anyhow, it is good but it is too late."

Similarly, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed also welcomed the move to bring down the fuel prices in India, however, he stated that it is "too little too late." He said, "Very welcoming move but we all really need to understand how much was the amount of fuel in the last six months. It was close to Rs 26 rise and a Rs 10 reduction. Anyways, it is a very welcoming move. But too little too late."

"If you say the government is going to lose by benefitting the people of the country, it is actually a wrong statement. The people are actually in a very very bad financial condition. People after COVID, lockdowns, have lost jobs, and now these subsidiaries have come. I hope everything is reduced, but it's a little late," Ahmed added.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy commented, "It could've reduced earlier. They had been delaying and finally have done it. It will give slight relief to people but not much. The Centre should reduce more price. The financial system of state is quite tight. Whether the states will be able to reduce, that I don't know. The Centre is putting a lot of pressure."

Centre announces Rs 200 subsidy per gas cylinder

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Sitharaman said that PM Modi and the administration is committed in helping the poor and common man. Sharing the news of reducing fuel prices, the PM Modi-led government also announced that it will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

BJP's Sitharaman tweeted, "We are also reducing the customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for plastic products where our import dependence is high. This will result in reduction of cost of final products."

devoted to the welfare of the poor.We’ve taken a number of steps to help the poor and middle class. As a result, the average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than during previous governments. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022

