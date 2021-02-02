As Centre Announces Support For Tea Workers; DMK's Udhayanidhi & WB CM Mamata Lash Out

While addressing a poll rally in West bengal's Alipurdwar, CM Mamata Banerjee targted the Centre over the Budget announcement for tea workers. She said that BJP is ahead in making announcement but doesn't implement their promises on the ground. Mamata Banerjee said that the Finance Minister has made the promise for tea workers in her speech this year but her government has already implemented schemes for welfare of the tea workers. CM Banerjee claimed that her TMC government has opened 9 tea gardens in the area and has increased the daily wages of tea workers from Rs 67 to Rs 202, adding that CPI(M) never did it. She was speaking at a mass marriage event.

DMK slams Centre

On the same issue, DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the Centre announced welfare scheme for tea workers for Assam and Bengal, but did nothing for welfare of poeple in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that the Budget had nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu and it allegedly showed central government's authoritarian attitude towards Tamils. This, despite, Union Budget 2021 announcing a slew of measures including multiple roadways costing of over Rs 1 lakh crore outlay to various projects for Tamil Nadu's coastal districts and a Seaweed park.

Budget announcement

Mamata's and Udhayanidhi's reaction came as the government on Monday proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two poll-bound states - Assam and West Bengal, during the Union Budget 2021 announcement. In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a special scheme will be devised for the same. "I propose to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal," the Finance Minister said.

West Bengal Assembly elections

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

