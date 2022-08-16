As Congress Attacks Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena Asserts 'no One Can Deny His Contribution'

As Congress continued to attack freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena asserted that nobody can deny his contribution to the struggle for India's Independence. Speaking to the media on Independence Day, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi decried the trend to belittle the role of some leaders such as Savarkar. Recalling how the late PM Indira Gandhi had honoured Savarkar after his demise, she contended that every person's contribution to the freedom movement must be appreciated.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked, "Nobody can deny the contribution of Veer Savarkar in India's freedom struggle. When Indira Gandhi was the PM, she issued a postal stamp in his name, she made a film about him. A big portrait of his hangs in the Parliament. Nowadays, there is a trend to showcase someone as superior or inferior. We should not do so. Everyone had a role. Today, we are celebrating 75 years of Independence. We should remember everyone - the smallest to the biggest freedom fighter and we should express our gratitude for their contribution."

In an interaction with reporters on August 14, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sparked a row by equating Veer Savarkar with Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The senior Congress leader alleged that the two-nation theory was proposed by Savarkar and supported by Jinnah. He claimed, "The two-nation theory was proposed by Savarkar and supported by Jinnah. These people are divisive. What was their role in the independence of the country? RSS was formed in 1925...They still don't criticize the British, they criticize Gandhi instead".

The debate over Veer Savarkar's role

Addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital in December 2019, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment, saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail. This resulted in a furious backlash from BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis. While Sanjay Raut indirectly hit back at Congress, Uddhav Thackeray refrained from commenting on Gandhi's remark.

Despite Shiv Sena's traditional support for Savarkar, it was perceived to have moved away from its Hindutva stance owing to the compulsions of its alliance with NCP and Congress. Though Congress has consistently lampooned Veer Savarkar in recent years, it had a radically different stance at the time of his demise on February 26, 1966. Several top leaders such as the then PM Indira Gandhi herself praised him.