As Congress Bags Himachal Cliffhanger, Here Are Some Battles That Went Down To Last Vote

Following the tradition of Himachal Pradesh, wherein no incumbent party is able to come back to power, Congress unseated BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-seat assembly, whereas the former was able to garner only 25 seats however as the constituencies in the state are composed of a few thousand voters, many contests ended up close and remained neck-to-neck.

Battles that went down to the last vote

Congress candidate from Bhoranj, Suresh Kumar edged past his opponent by a slim lead of 60 votes. He got 24,799 votes, while BJP’s Anil Dhiman bagged 24,719 votes. In Bilaspur, BJP’s Trilok Jamwal won by a thin margin of only 267 votes. BJP’s Randhir Sharma won Sri Naina Deviji constituency by 171 votes.

Congress’ Rajinder Singh won the Sujanpur constituency by 399 votes. In the Shillai seat, Congress' Harshwardhan Chauhan defeated BJP’s Baldev Singh by only 382 votes. Nand Lal of Congress surpassed BJP candidate Kaul Singh by 567 votes. Kuldeep Singh Pathania from Congress defeated BJP’s Vikram Singh by 1567 votes. In the Bahl constituency, BJP’s Inder Singh managed to win by 1307 votes.

BJP candidate Bikram Singh won Jaswan-Pragpur seat by 1,789 votes. Ravi Thakur from Congress won by a margin of 1616 votes in the Lahaul and Spiti seat, In Nahan, Congress' Ajay Solanki won by 1,639 votes.

Vote share: BJP, Congress almost on par

On the completion of counting, the election commission announced Congress has emerged victorious in 40 seats and BJP in 25 seats; the independents won three seats while the AAP was unable to open its account.

Although the difference between the BJP and Congress is 15 seats, the vote share of both parties was almost similar, BJP’s vote share was 43 per cent and Congress with 40 seats ended up with 43.90 per cent. The rest garnered 10.4 per cent vote share in the hill state.

IMAGE: ANI