As Congress Mocks Demonetisation Citing Cash In Circulation, BJP Offers Reality Check

After RBI data revealed that cash in circulation jumped to a new high of Rs.30.88 lakh crore as of October 21, the Congress party mocked demonetisation once again. In a massive announcement on November 8, 2016, PM Modi announced the decision to withdraw ₹500 and ₹1,000 denomination notes with the ultimate aim of reducing corruption and black money from the economy. Taking to Twitter, 6 years after demonetisation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge contended that this move had ruined the economy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, "Demonetisation was promised to free the country of black money. But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs. 6 years after the ‘masterstroke’ the cash available in public is 72% higher than that in 2016. PM is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to fall of economy."

However, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya asserted that the RBI's data has to be interpreted in the correct context. He claimed, "The rise in currency in circulation in absolute numbers is not the reflection of reality. What needs to be taken into account is the currency-to-GDP ratio, which had come down after demonetisation". Currency-to-GDP ratio is the ratio of currency in circulation to the Gross Domestic Product. Maintaining that the currency in circulation is bound to increase with the growth of GDP, he posted a chart showing that digitalization has flourished after demonetisation.

As the GDP grows, currency in circulation (CIC) is bound to increase. But, the percentage of share of CIC has actually gone down significantly and digitalisation has flourished after demonetisation, much to the discomfort and surprise of your corruption riddled UPA era.

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 7, 2022

Hearing in SC

At present, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna is considering 58 pleas challenging demonetisation. While Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asserted that the issue had become academic with the passage of 6 years, the petitioners argued that the Centre lacked the power to cancel currency notes through an executive order. During the last hearing, the SC directed the Centre and the RBI to file comprehensive affidavits. The matter will be heard on November 9.

Addressing a keynote address at the Republic Economic Summit on October 14, Tughlak editor S Gurumurthy contended that GST couldn't have succeeded without demonetisation. He said, "Many people criticised demonetisation at that time and even continue to criticise it but demonetisation is what made India's informal economy formal. Today, the State bank of India has come out with a report that the informal economy in India shrunk. It was almost 52 percent, it has shrunk to 15 to 16%".