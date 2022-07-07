As Congress Mulls Appointment Of Azad Loyalist As J&K Chief, Party Leaders Express Dissent

Amid reports that Ghulab Nabi Azad loyalist Vikar Rasool Wani may be appointed as the next Congress chief of the Jammu and Kashmir unit, there has been unrest in the party. Sources claim that several Congress leaders have conveyed displeasure to party president Sonia Gandhi over the possible appointment of Vikar Rasool as the next J&K PCC chief.

On Wednesday, JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigned from the post amid infighting in the party. In a letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Mir stated that as a disciplined soldier, any decision taken by her regarding his successor shall be acceptable to him.

Azad loyalist to be next JKPCC chief?

With the Congress mulling a leadership change in J&K, former MLA Vikar Rasool Wani is believed to be the front runner for the post as he is a young face of the party, and his appointment can pacify the Ghulab Nabi Azad camp.

Several names were under consideration for a change of guard in the union territory, including those from the Azad Camp and Ghulam Ahmad Mir Camp, sources said. While the Azad Camp had suggested Vikar Rasool Wani, GM Saroori, and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed for the top post, the GA Mir Camp is batting for Tariq Hameed Karra. The name of Saifuddin Soz also came into consideration but he is not keen to take the post.

Vikar Rasool Wani could be the name that Congress can bet upon for many reasons including him being a Muslim face that can help them settle in both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

“He is a young face for Congress in Jammu and Kashmir; his appointment can help Congress to be “United” Congress as this will bring Azad group back within the party. The decision is yet to be taken, but we will accept it wholeheartedly,” a Congress leader told Republic.

Another senior Congress leader who has worked closely with Azad and Mir said, "The decision to appoint Vikar Rasool as Congress Chief may suit high command as they are bringing young faces to lead the organization but it has to be seen if it doesn’t turn out to be what happened in Punjab; the last-minute changes ahead of the possible elections can prove dangerous for the party also.”

J&K Congress has been battling factionalism for a long time, with a group owing allegiance to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Notably, several leaders of the Azad faction resigned from their posts in support of their demand for change in the leadership in J&K last year.

Mir, who was appointed as J&K Congress chief in March 2015, has been serving the state unit as its head for past over seven years.

(With inputs form agency)