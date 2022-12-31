As Congress Pitches Rahul As PM Face For 2024 Polls, BJP Asks 'do Mamata, Akhilesh Agree'?

After senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday declared that Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's Prime Minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked will West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of Telangana KCR, Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal agree to this decision?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at Congress and said, "As Kamal Nath has said that Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's Prime Minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, KCR, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, all of them endorse this? Is this the reason why they are keeping away from the so-called 'Bharati Jodo Yatra'?

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla further asserted that today it is clear, that it is not Bharat Jodo Yatra but 'Satta Jodo Yatra' for Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not 'Pad Yatra' (foot march) but 'Pado Ke Liye Yatra' (to seek seats) for posts. He said that this Yatra is for the relaunch and repackaging of Rahul Gandhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Kamal Nath has unwittingly admitted that at best they can only be the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate which means in 2024 too they will be in opposition. Rahul Gandhi only wants to do this so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra for his own political purposes. Bharat Jodo has been already done by Sardar Patel, and today people and leaders are saying 'Congress Chordo' (Leave from Congress)," Poonawalla asserted.

Deepening his attack on Congress, Poonawalla mentioned that around 52 leaders have left Congress in Uttar Pradesh even before Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the state. "Party members in Telangana, Goa, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, have left Congress. Rahul Gandhi should unite Congress and then think of uniting the opposition," Poonawalla said.

So it was a Satta Jodo Yatra ! Was only a relaunch & repackaging of Rahul Gandhi! pic.twitter.com/1oDzpsCBA1 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 31, 2022

Pushing Rahul Gandhi as the main face of the scattered Opposition, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the Wayand MP will be the Opposition's Prime Ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Nath lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the former Congress chief is not doing politics for power but for the common people. The former Madhya Pradesh CM further said no one in the history of the world has undertaken such a long 'Padayatra'.

A close aide of the Gandhis, Nath said no family other than the Gandhi family had made so many sacrifices for the country."As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," Kamal Nath said.