As Congress Politicises New Parliament's Giant Emblem, BJP Taunts 'parivaar Tantra'

After Congress and other opposition parties attacked the BJP after the National Emblem cast was unveiled atop the new parliament building, the saffron party's national spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla hit out back at the grand old party stating that they are trying to politicise the issue. Poonawalla added that instead of celebrating the day of national pride and 'Lok Tantra' (Democracy), the believers of 'parivaar tantra' (family system) are busy politicising an issue of national interest.

The BJP leader went on to say that the Congress party keeps a certain family above the interest of the people and claimed that this is their mindset. He alleged that though Congress is today questioning the need for a new parliament building just because they are in Opposition, they had earlier in 2012 themselves advocated the need for a new parliament. He added that Congress is making false allegations and spreading propaganda.

Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress had advocated a new Parliament building in 2012. They made many statements and many letters were exchanged between speakers and other agencies of the government. Today they're taking a U-turn and making false allegations and spreading propaganda." He continued that, "all these allegations went to the High court and Supreme Court, and all these motivated petitions were rejected by the Apex and High courts, and the supreme court also fined the petitioner."

PM Modi violated all constitutional norms: Owaisi

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Member of Parliament and AIMIM supremo Asaddudin Owaisi said that as the Head of the Government, PM Modi 'should not have' unveiled the adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka, and instead, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of the Parliament, Om Birla should have done it. The position 'isn't subordinate', the Parliamentarian from Hyderabad said. "@PMOIndia has violated all constitutional norms," he further wrote in the tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. According to senior officials, the cast is built of bronze and has a total weight of 9,500 kg. The National Emblem's height is 6.5 metres and it has been placed at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.