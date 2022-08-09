As Congress Targets Syama Mukherjee; BJP Says 'don't Need Certificate From Dynastic Party'

Politicising the nation's freedom struggle, Congress on Tuesday questioned the role of RSS in the Quit India Movement that was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in August 1942. On the 80th anniversary of the historic 'Bharat Chhodo Andolan', Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that Jan Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee took no part in the mass movement while many freedom fighters were jailed for the same.

"What do you think RSS was doing 80 years ago on this historic day when Mahatma launched Quit India? It was on the sidelines dissociating itself from the mass movement. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee took no part while Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Azad, Prasad, Pant, and many others were jailed," Ramesh tweeted, targetting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Hitting back at the Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said the BJP and RSS do not require a certificate from a "dynastic" party like Congress.

"Time and again Congress leaders have raised questions on the RSS. This is nothing new. Congress has become a party that supports Pakistan; and the BJP or the RSS do not require a certificate from a parivarvaadi (dynastic) party. They should be ashamed and refrain from making such statements," the BJP leader told Republic.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's vision for J&K

A politician, barrister, and academician, Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee served as the Union Minister in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet (1947 – 1950), before his fall out with him over the Liaquat-Nehru Pact. Mukherjee was regarded as a critic of the pact and also the overall Nehruvian policies vis-à-vis Kashmir. With the help of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1951.

In 1953, he mobilized support against then-Prime Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then editor of Veer Arjun to visit the region as a member of parliament. However, Mukherjee was arrested along with his two confidants by the Kashmir Police and arbitrarily detained for nearly 44 days. He passed away mysteriously on the intervening night of June 23-24 as a detainee, with the news of his death being held back for several hours.

On the occasion of his 66th Death Anniversary in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as a 'devout patriot and proud nationalist', who devoted his life to India’s unity and integrity. His dream of seeking J&K’s complete integration with India was fulfilled with the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 on August 5, 2019.