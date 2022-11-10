As Himachal Pradesh is all set to go to polls on November 12, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur spoke to Republic on the last day of campaigning for the upcoming polls. The Chief Minister asserted his confidence that BJP will again form government in the state and accused Congress of fooling the people.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "As the elections are set to take place on November 12, all parties have done their best. We have also worked really hard for the elections. I am sure that we will again form government in Himachal.'

Referring to Congress' allegations on the BJP over the retention of the old pension scheme (OPS) in Himachal, Thakur said, "BJP is known for its financial management across the globe. The management of finances under the current governance of the BJP is amazing and was never seen before. Congress doesn't know what are they saying, they are just holding on to one topic."

"It's totally fine as parties pick the most suitable topic during the elections. But before questioning us, they need to answer why did they stop OPS. When Rajasthan Chief Minister came to Shimla and tried to answer, he could not do it," he remarked.

Further escalating his attack on Congress, he asserted, "In Punjab as well, when their government came, the party claimed that they will bring OPS but did nothing in this regard. They are just trying to fool the people. The government in the country is of BJP and will be of BJP. Similarly, the government in Himachal is of BJP and will be of BJP."

Himachal to vote on Nov 12

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 14 announced that the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes will happen on December 8. Notably, the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. Nearly 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time.

The competition this time in the state is between BJP, Congress and the newcomer Kejriwal-led AAP. Earlier in 2017, the saffron party emerged as the winner by winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the Chief Minister's post after BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the elections.