As Delhi Chokes In Noxious Air, BJP Leader Puts Poster Comparing Kejriwal To Adolf Hitler

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained under the ‘very severe’ category at 431 on Saturday, a political war of words continued over Delhi pollution. As residents of Delhi and adjacent areas are doomed to breathe noxious air, a poster comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler was put up by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga outside Delhi BJP Head Quarters.

The poster with the caption, "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first," was put up at Delhi's Pandit Pant Marg Area.

Source: Republic TV

Political war of words continues over Delhi pollution

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, “Arvind Kejriwal turned Delhi into a gas chamber. People are dying of pollution but he is on political tourism. Hitler was the one who turned his city into a gas chamber, now Arvind Kejriwal would be known for that. He failed to provide decomposers to the farmers of Punjab. Stubble-burning incidents are highest in Punjab. People in Delhi and its adjacent areas have been suffering due to his failure in tackling the causes of pollution."

"The Haryana government has been addressing issues of stubble burning. Now, very less incidents are being reported of stubble burning from Haryana. Punjab and Haryana are neighbouring states but the government of Punjab failed to address issues of pollution. Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab are visiting Gujarat and Himachal nowadays," Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga added.

AAP in damage control mode

On Friday, addressing a joint press conference with Punjab CM Bhagwant, Arvind Kejriwal announced several measures to control air pollution in the national capital.

Shutting down of primary schools due to pollution Mulls implementing odd-even scheme Stopping and imposing fine on construction activity Appealed to people to work from home Asked people of Delhi to not burst crackers

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR

The air quality continued to dip in Delhi and NCR region with the AQI reaching above 500 in several areas. Delhi as overall AQI is currently in the 'severe' category at 431.

Areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) area -- Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively. Delhi's Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 534 on Saturday morning.