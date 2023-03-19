Gehlot Just Compared Modi Govt To Indira Gandhi? Remark On Rahul-Cops Row Stirs Havoc

Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the Centre after the Delhi Police went to meet Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said that the police could not have come to the residence of a senior national leader without the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Minister Amit Shah. Launching a stinging attack on the BJP, the Rajasthan CM said, "Without Amit Shah's order, it is not possible that police could show such audacity to enter the house of a national leader without any reason. Rahul Gandhi said that he has received the notice and he will reply to it but still, the police went to his house."

He also went on to say that Delhi Police going to Rahul Gandhi's residence reminds him of the times of Indira Gandhi. "Delhi Police going to Rahul Gandhi's residence reminds me of the times of Indira Gandhi. Today's incident is not an ordinary episode. People of the country are watching it and will not forgive you. They are fascist people," he added.

The reaction comes after Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Wayanad MP on Sunday to talk to him about an alleged speech he had made in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Earlier, a notice was served to the Congress leader by the police, whose reply hasn't been given yet, sources claimed.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SP Hooda, while commenting on the visit of Delhi Police to Gandhi's residence, said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been molested and raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims."

Congress condemns Delhi police action

According to reports, Congress workers held a protest on Sunday against the action of the Delhi Police in front of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office. Heavy police deployment was seen and several Congress workers have been detained, sources said.

While slamming the Centre over the visit of Delhi Police at Gandhi's residence, Congress leader Pawan Khera, said, "Under which rule is the police coming to Rahul Gandhi’s residence to take details of Bharat Jodo Yatra which got over 45 days back? The govt thinks whenever they want they can send the police to our residences?"

"We will answer questions related to incidents mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra according to rules. They want to talk for women...What action did they take in Hathras, Kathua? Behind the police, it’s the government and we are not scared of Govt: Congress leader Pawan Khera," he added.