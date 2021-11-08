As Demonetisation Completes 5 Years, Priyanka Gandhi Jibes At Centre: 'Corruption Ended?'

On the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it a "failure" and questioned why corruption hasn't disappeared and black money hasn't been returned to the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on national television on November 8, 2016, that his government had decided to abolish all currency notes with greater denominations than Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 effective from midnight on the same day.

"If 'notebandi (demonetization) was successful, why hasn't corruption ended? Why hasn't black money come back? Why hasn't the economy gone cashless? Why hasn't terrorism been hit? Why hasn't price rise been reined in?," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag 'DemonetisationDisaster'.

Congress has claimed that demonetization was not in the best interests of the people and had negative economic consequences, a statement that the Modi government has frequently denied.

अगर नोटबंदी सफल थी तो



भ्रष्टाचार खत्म क्यों नहीं हुआ?

कालाधन वापस क्यों नहीं आया?

अर्थव्यवस्था कैशलेस क्यों नहीं हुई?

आतंकवाद पर चोट क्यों नहीं हुई?

महंगाई पर अंकुश क्यों नहीं लगा?#DemonetisationDisaster — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 8, 2021

Congress attacks govt on Demonetisation

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a jab at the BJP last year, asking how the saffron party spent crores "buying" MLAs in numerous states if demonetisation had slain the demons of black money and corruption. The former Union Finance Minister had stated, "According to PM, demonetization slayed the demons of corruption and black money. What is the colour of the crores of rupees spent by the BJP in purchasing MLAs in several states?"

Chidambaram had added, "On the day when Mr Biden called for an end to demonization, Mr Modi celebrated Demonetization." "CEA said that non-profit and non-corporate entities (tax evaders) deposited 16.2 per cent of the total cash returned after demonetization. He should also tell us how much of that amount was confiscated as black money? We know the answer: ZERO," he had noted.

The Congress had also declared November 8, 2020, the anniversary of demonetisation, as "Vishwaasghaat Diwas" (betrayal day), and launched a social media campaign against it.

The Congress has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to implement demonetisation, claiming that it devastated India's economy and produced no benefits as no black money was discovered. The administration has constantly denied the charge.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI