As Dhami Makes UCC Announcement, Congress MP Says 'Uttarakhand CM Trying To Divide State'

As Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on May 27 that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in the state, Congress RS MP remarked, 'There is no clarity on jurisdiction'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Pradeep Tamta, the Congress MP accused the state government of playing divisive politics and sought clarity on whether UCC comes under the jurisdiction of the state or not.

Tamta said, "I see no universal demand for the UCC as Pushkar Dhami has been claiming. The Modi government has been ruling the country for the last 8 years, it is yet not clear whether UCC comes under the state jurisdiction or not. The central government hasn't taken any step in this direction. Yogi Aditynath has also not moved forward towards implementing UCC. Dhami is trying to divide the state in spite of no clear stand on UCC."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces UCC will be implemented

Pushkar Singh Dhami, addressing a public gathering, said that before the recently concluded assembly elections, the state government announced the state would implement UCC. Uttarakhand is the land of multiple gods and goddesses; the state also heavily contributes in terms of people serving the Armed forces. Thus there is a need for a common law for the people of Uttarakhand.

"As soon as the new government was formed, we took a decision that UCC will be implemented in the state. Thereby, Uttarakhand will be the second state to rollout UCC after Goa."

Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh en route to adopting UCC

Goa already follows uniform civil code while Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are considering the same. HP CM Jairam Thakur said, "We will implement UCC soon. The situation in Himachal Pradesh is different compared to other states. There will be no harm to the Muslim community. I think Muslim women will welcome it as it'll give them the benefit to live a healthy family life."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that the Yogi Adityanath administration is working towards implementing UCC in the state, noting that a common civil code is necessary for the citizens.

Opposition to UCC

Certain political parties have been averse to the idea of implementing the Uniform Civil Code. CPI (M) leader Hannan Mollah told Republic TV that UCC will be used to target the Muslim community. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has also said, "UCC is not required in the country."

BJP's ally in Bihar and the ruling party JD (U) leader Ashok Choudhary spoke against the need for UCC adoption and said, "Our leader (Nitish Kumar) has always maintained that there should be peace, mutual respect, and harmony in the society. We have been successful in ensuring that. So there seems to be no need why we should have a uniform civil code here."

Uniform Civil Code

UCC is basically a formulation and implementation of personal laws in India regardless of religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws are governed by the relevant religious scriptures of communities.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution. BJP had promised to implement UCC in its election manifesto.

