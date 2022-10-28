'Going To Fight This Too': Khushbu Vows To Stand Strong After DMK Neta's Shocking Misogyny

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Saidai Sadiq recently made derogatory remarks against BJP's Khushbu Sundar in a public platform. In a video which is currently surfacing on social media, Sadiq was heard mocking actors Khushbu, Namitha, Gautami and Gayathri Raghuram and claimed that BJP is dependent on these "actresses" to make inroads in Tamil Nadu.

"They're saying we'll bring BJP to Tamil Nadu. There are four actors. Khushbu, Namitha, Gayathri Raguram, Gautami. We also developed the party in North Chennai, from those times with TR Balu, Balaram and brother Ilaya Aruna but BJP has brought four "items", Sadiq said in the clip.

Khushbu has now hit back at the DMK over the sexist remark and referred to a similar case that had taken place in the year 2005, and she had fought strongly then and now how she is, even more, stronger to fight against such sexism, adding that she wants to set a positive example in front of her two daughters.

'This Khushbu is much stronger'

Speaking on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Khushbu came out strong and hit back at the DMK in a rightfully harsh manner, and said, "I would like to remind you that in 2005, when your party had filed cases against me, I fought for five years single-handedly, I went to the Supreme Court, and I won the cases against your party and I stand before you today with much more courage, guts, and everything that I have, and let me tell you that I am going to fight this also. I am not going to take things lying down. What you saw in 2005, this time, this Khushbu is stronger. Today, my girls are 22 and 19, and I want to stand by and show them that a woman will not sit down or sit quietly when she is abused or subjected to any kind of assault. I stand in front of children and tell them this is how women have to live their life, fearlessly, courageously, and fight their own battles."

"A man from the DMK comes to a platform where the sitting minister of the current government is present, on the same platform, this man abuses me, and the sitting minister there smiling at this. Shame on you and shame on your party leaders to sit through this," she added.