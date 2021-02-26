As EC Shares Poll Dates, Congress Says Will Fight With Strength; BJP Ready To Give 200%

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced dates for assembly elections in five states and UTs namely-- Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

Sharing his first reaction on the development, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that the party would put all their efforts to compete in the elections, and would fight will 'full strength' in all the five states and UTs. "We will fight with full strength in 5 states. We will campaign and we will put efforts to make Congress wins. I don't know how we will perform, but we will give our all to compete," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Meanwhile, National general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kailash Vijayvargiya issued an appeal to everyone to follow EC guidelines requesting for anti-social elements to be dealt with strictly and immediately before West Bengal goes to polls. "The EC has announced that Bengal will go to polls in 8 phases. I urge all political parties to follow the guidelines. Those anti-social elements who are prohibited and listed should be immediately locked up because without doing this, elections can't be held peacefully. I urge officials along with the CRPF are also deployed in such areas," he stated.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh also welcomed the announcement, saying that the saffron party was '200% ready' for the polls. "We welcome the announcement by the Election Commission of holding elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Kerala. Effective measures have been taken to enable voters to exercise their power. The BJP along with its workers and allies is 200% ready for this election," said Giriraj Singh.

EC announces dates for polls

The EC has announced that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, while Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. A total of 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. Notably, the counting of votes for all the states will take place on May 2.

1. Assam (3-phase election)

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

2. Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)

Date of polling- April 6

3. Kerala (Single-phase election)

Date of polling- April 6

4. West Bengal (8-phase election)

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

5. Puducherry (Single-phase election)

Date of polling- April 6.

