As ED Questions Nawab Malik, Sharad Pawar Accuses Centre Of 'misuse Of Power'

In a massive development on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the activities of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Following this, NCP President Sharad Pawar has now called out the Centre for ‘misusing’ power. Pawar slammed the central government and said that the NCP leader was being targeted.

NCP President Sharad Pawar said that he was sure about the questioning of Nawab Malik as he spoke against the Centre. “Nawab Malik constantly speaks against the central government and the ED, so action has been taken against him. I was sure that sooner or later this will happen,” the NCP chief told ANI.

Furthermore, he said that the Centre was ‘misusing’ its power in the matter. Pawar also said that Malik was being called Dawood's man as he is a Muslim activist. He further said that people were being harassed, defamed and targeted by abuse of power. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that the way in which Malik was taken from his home by ED was a ‘challenge’ to the Maharashtra government. He said that the central agencies were barging into the state.

ED questions Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik is now being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the activities of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. As per sources, his alleged links to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the ED and hence his questioning was necessitated. Moreover, sources revealed that a team of ED officials reached Malik's residence at about 7 a.m. and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning. His statement is being recorded under the PMLA.

On November 9, 2021, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld. He said that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members, had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai, in September 2005, from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Claiming that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate at Rs.30 lakh, he added that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard respectively. The ED's latest action comes days after it took underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar into custody.

Image: PTI