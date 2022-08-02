As ED Raids Herald House, Swamy Says 'Gandhis Could Be Jailed For 25 Years If Convicted'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at the Herald House and 11 other locations in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case that involves top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out on a complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL) in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi own majority stakes.

Swamy alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress.

'Sonia, Rahul Gandhi could be jailed for 25 years'

Speaking to Republic on Tuesday, Swamy lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming that former Congress treasurer, the late Motilal Vora, was responsible for all the transactions between Young Indian and AJL.

"Rahul said we do not know anything about the transactions because Vohra knew all about it. How can you ditch a colleague, who you called munshi. How can you say that you knew nothing about it when every document has your own signature," said Swamy.

He said that the Gandhis should be convicted and jailed for a minimum of 25 years for the irregularities.

During the course of ED interrogation in June this year, Rahul Gandhi denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by the Young Indian and blamed everything on Vora.

The fresh raids were conducted days after the investigative agency questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for nearly three hours on July 27. It was the third round of questioning of the senior leader in the case.

Following the summoning of Sonia Gandhi by the ED, Congress workers and leaders staged protests in various parts of the country alleging misuse of probe agencies by the government. Meanwhile, in June, the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days.