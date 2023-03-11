As ED Raids Tejashwi, Congress Calls It Centre's 'sinister Attempt To Kill Democracy'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Narendra Modi government is making a “sinister attempt to kill democracy” by employing investigative agencies against opposition figures. He denounced the Centre for conducting ED searches at the home of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.

“The Modi government is making a sinister attempt to kill democracy by misusing ED-CBI on opposition leaders. Where were the agencies of the Modi government when the fugitives ran away from the country with crores?,” said Kharge.

“The public will give a befitting reply to this dictatorship!,” he added.

Investigation on for 14 hours

Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi that PM Modi has kept the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seated at Tejashwi Yadav's home for 14 hours.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Friday, March 10, in numerous Bihar cities and other places, including the residences of Yadav's family and other RJD leaders, as part of a money laundering inquiry into the alleged "land-for-job-scam".

The confiscation

According to sources, the ED confiscated 1.5 kg of gold jewelry, 540 grams of gold and bullion, $1900 and Rs 53 lakh during its operations. One of the places examined was a home in south Delhi where Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav, was present.

Reacting to these raids conducted by the probe agencies, Kharge stated, “His (Tejaswi) pregnant wife and sisters are being harassed. Lalu Prasad. Yes, he is old, he is ill, even then the Modi government did not show humanity towards him. Now the water has gone over the head.”

Kharge mentions tycoon unnamed

“When the wealth of a 'best friend' skyrockets, why is there no investigation?,” said Kharge, apparently referring to tycoon Gautam Adani, who the Congress claims is loyal to PM Modi.

Moreover, searches were conducted at locations in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi, and Mumbai that were connected to Lalu Prasad's daughters Ragini, Chanda, and Hema Yadav, former RJD MLA Syed Abu Dojana, Amit Katyal, Navdeep Sardana, and Praveen Jain.