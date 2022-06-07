As ED Recovers Cash & Gold From Satyendar Jain's Aides, AAP Says 'attempt To Malign Image'

After Enforcement Directorate (ED) made stunning recoveries of cash and gold from aides of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that attempts are being made to malign the image of the party ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan also claimed nothing has been found from Jain's residence.

Speaking to Republic, Balyan said, "nothing has been found at Satyendar Jain's residence. Attempts are being made to malign Aam Aadmi Party's image ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. This is an 8-year old case and ED had also stopped summoning him. This is done to malign image."

''Only 2.79 lakh found in Jain's house,' says AAP MP

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also alleged that nothing was found from Jain's residence. "They are forcibly telling any person close to him to implicate Satendra Jain."

"They are forcibly telling any person close to him to implicate Satendra Jain. When nothing was found from Satendra Jain's house, the BJP is frighteningly accusing him of anything. Only 2.79 lakh has been found in Jain's house. Everything else is a lie," he said.

In a press conference, Singh said that Jain is an honest man and is being praised for Delhi's health model. "Everyone knows that ED and CBI raids have conducted raids on Jain earlier too but nothing has been found. ED raids were conducted to hide BJP government's failures," the MP claimed.

Stacks of cash & gold coins recovered from Satyendar Jain's aides

The ED on Monday conducted raids against Jain and his aides as a part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged hawala case. On Tuesday, the ED disclosed that bundles and bundles of cash has been recovered along with gold coins and bars.

Rs 2.23 crore has been recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers, Rs 41.5 lakh and 133 gold coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo. Post recovery, ED is likely to issue more summons in the case. Adies of the AAP leader are likely to be called for interrogation, say sources.

The 57-year-old leader was arrested on May 30 under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is in Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9.

The agency is understood to have discovered some new evidence and links after it interrogated Jain and some alleged hawala operators over the last few days. The raids were undertaken to gather more details on these inputs, officials said.

Jain is currently a minister without any portfolio in the Delhi government. Over half-a-dozen portfolios held by Jain were transferred to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 2.