After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Young Indian office at Herald House in New Delhi, instructing that the premises must not be opened without prior permission from the agency, Congress on August 3 called a meeting of all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party office on August 4 at 9:45 am to discuss the future strategy of the party. Congress MPs will also be giving an adjournment motion notice in Parliament regarding the sealing of the Young Indian property.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is one of the alleged accused in the National Herald case, evaded answering questions coming his way on the Young Indian office in the Herald House being sealed. However, while addressing the media on a different issue just to avoid the tough questions, Rahul Gandhi said, "The BJP doesn't want small and medium businessmen to gain anything...they want to give it all to the 4-5 big businessmen, who are their friends. The entire idea is to take money from the poor and give it to the rich."

The mother-son duo, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were earlier questioned by the ED. Sonia Gandhi was asked over 100 questions in July, during interrogations that went on for three days, whereas Rahul Gandhi was interrogated in June for five days.

ED seals Young Indian Property at Herald House

On August 3, the ED sealed the Young Indian Office at Herald House in New Delhi, instructing that the premises must not be opened without prior permission from the agency. Sources had informed earlier that the ED recovered incriminating documents during its raids in connection with the National Herald case. This comes a day after the central agency carried out raids in the national capital at the Herald House, the head office of the National Herald newspaper, and 11 other locations as part of a money laundering investigation on August 2.

