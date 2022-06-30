As Eknath Shinde Becomes Maharashtra CM, TMC Slams BJP; Calls It 'pre-planned Story'

TMC MP Santanu Sen critiqued the Shiv-Sena, BJP alliance and termed it as the latter's tactics to break the MVA and gain power in Maharashtra. He also slammed the BJP for using the influence of money and central agencies to grab power in states, citing the examples of Karnataka, Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

In a massive surprise in Maharashtra's politics, BJP's former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be the next CM after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM on the night of June 29, post the Supreme Court verdict giving a green signal to the floor test after a petition was filed demanding a stay.

'BJP believes in toppling governments through money power'

Sen said, "This was a pre-planned story. Everbody knew what the next scene will be. BJP alias Bharatiya Jhumla Party is loosing its populatrity among the people. They have money power in one hand and central agencies in the other. BJP's strategy is to try and buy outstate governments using money power and if it doesn't apply then use the central agencies. They started this game with Karnataka and applied the same game in Goa and Madhya Pradesh. It was tried three times in Maharashtra. They are after grabbing power by interfering with the people's mandate."

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM

After BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced the name of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde as the next CM of the state, he took the oath of office on June 30 at the Raj Bhavan followed by Fadnavis as Dy CM, who was administered the oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Former CM Fadnavis accepted the post of Deputy CM after party president JP Nadda spoke with him, post which Fadnavis tweeted, "As an honest worker, I will obey the party's order."

IMAGE: PTI/TWITTER@SANTANUSENMP