As Erode East Sees Cong In Lead, Mallikarjun Kharge 'confident Of Winning By Huge Margin'

Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident they would win, said Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on his party’s lead in Erode East Bypoll in Tamil Nadu.

“Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident they would win. We are going to win that seat with a huge margin. People are pro DMK-Congress alliance: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on party's lead in Erode East Bypoll in TamilNadu,” Kharge said while speaking to ANI.

Significantly, following the first two rounds of the vote-counting, which started at 8 am on Thursday, March 2, 2023, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan extended his lead over opponent AIADMK's KS Thennarasu in the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency by-poll.

Following this, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram declared that the “Congress-DMK alliance will win the Erode East by-poll" by "a margin of not less than 50,000 votes."

"I've already said that the DMK-led alliance will win with a margin of not less than 50,000 votes and trends are indicating it. It will further strengthen our alliance. After CM MK Stalin's proclamation yesterday for opposition unity with Congress at its centrality, we will have a formidable front to take on BJP in the coming parliamentary elections," said Chidambaram to ANI.