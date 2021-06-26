As Farmers Mark 7 Months Of Protest, Sukhbir Badal Says 'SAD Will Always Stand By Them'

As the farmers continue to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle and urged people to support the protesting farmers. Assuring the farming community that SAD will always stand by the agitating farmers in their battle to repeal the farm laws, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the Government of India (GOI) 'shouldn't stand on prestige and should accept their demand'.

Let us all unite in our support of farmers who’ve been protesting against 3 #FarmLaws since 7 months now. @Akali_Dal_ assures farming community it will always stand by them in their battle to get these laws repealed. GOI shouldn't stand on prestige & should accept their demand. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 26, 2021

7 months of agitation: Farmers plan march to Delhi, 3 metro stations shut

Earlier, marking seven months of their agitation at Delhi’s borders against the farm laws passed by the Centre, farmers decided to march towards the National Capital on Saturday.

Following this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restricted movement at some of its stations. “As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for the public from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm on Saturday,” DMRC said in a statement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has also appealed to farmers across all states to submit memorandums addressed to the President to their respective governors. The protest, called “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas” (Save agriculture, Save Democracy), comes in the backdrop of the 46th anniversary of the promulgation of the Emergency.

“In the last seven months, farmer unions of India, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, organised one of the world’s largest and longest continuous protests. Thousands have joined in from different parts of the country. We plan to intensify our stir as well,” Dr Darshan Pal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said.

According to the farmer unions, thousands from Saharanpur and Sisauli have reached the Ghazipur Gate led by BKU chief Rakesh Tikait. Farmers were also seen on tractors, ready for Saturday’s rally. A protest march is also being taken out in Massachusetts, USA, in solidarity with the farmers agitating in India. Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union on Friday announced that they will start a three-day dharna in Patiala, the hometown of CM Amarinder Singh, from August 9 if the issues related to farm laborers are not resolved by then.

(Image: ANI, PTI)