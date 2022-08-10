As FIRs Against Nupur Sharma Are Clubbed, BJP Says SC's Relief Is 'in Adherence With Law'

After the Supreme Court transferred all FIRs filed against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday welcomed the verdict, stating that an individual should be tried only from one location in the country, and that there cannot be multiple FIRs.

Speaking to Republic, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "The honourable Supreme Court has given relief in line with the various other judgments of the SC on the same cause of actions. There cannot be multiple FIRs held. One has to be tried at one place. This is the law of the country that has been adhered to."

Minutes earlier, the apex court accepted Nupur Sharma's request to club all the FIRs against her so that she can avoid defending herself in different states, citing threat to her life. The SC also observed that the High Court was an adept Constitutional body to deal with the request of quashing them. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh told the court, during the hearing, that despite the stay during the last hearing, Sharma had received summons from West Bengal, and fresh FIRs had been filed against her in the state. He requested that the Court club all FIRs to Delhi.

Supreme Court Gives Relief To Nupur Sharma

The Supreme Court took cognizanse of the threat to Nupur Sharma's life and said, "Though the petitioner was initially on July 1 relegated to avail the alternative remedy with reference to her first prayer for quashing FIR, we are of the view that a part of cause of action has arisen in Delhi and she is at liberty to move the Delhi High Court for quashing the FIR. An FIR has been filed in Maharashtra and a similar FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police IFSO unit. Since this court had already taken cognizance of serious threat, we direct that all the FIRs be transferred and clubbed for purpose of investigation to Delhi Police."

In the month of June, Nupur Sharma was suspended as spokesperson for the BJP after her comments on Islam triggered outrage followed by debilitating protests in the country as well as the lodging of a series of official complaints by Middle-Eastern countries which India took great pains to answer and offer pacification.